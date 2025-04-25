Allu Arjun and Atlee's Movie: Mrunal Thakur Likely to Play Female Lead

Stylish Star Allu Arjun, who appears to be on a brief break from the limelight, is reportedly busy reading scripts while closely monitoring the pre-production work of his much-anticipated film, AA22xA6. Directed by the acclaimed Atlee Kumar, the film is expected to go on floors later this year and is already generating massive buzz.

According to the latest industry reports, the film is likely to feature the talented Mrunal Thakur as the female lead. Known for her impressive performances in Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna, Mrunal has reportedly attended look tests recently. Sources suggest that the team is quite impressed with her appearance, and an official confirmation is expected soon.

Interestingly, AA22xA6 is said to have not just one but three leading ladies. While Mrunal Thakur is almost confirmed, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is also in talks for a pivotal role. Moreover, another actress from Sita Ramam is reportedly set to join the cast. The search is currently on for the third female lead.

The film, being bankrolled by Sun Pictures, promises to be a high-octane entertainer with a star-studded cast. Fans can expect an official announcement soon regarding the cast and crew details. Until then, all eyes are on AA22xA6, one of the most awaited collaborations in South Indian cinema.