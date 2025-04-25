Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins OTT release today, April 25 on Netflix!

"Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins" is set to release on Netflix on April 25, 2025, at 12:30 pm IST. This highly anticipated action-packed thriller, starring Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat, promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience.

A Star-Studded Cast

The movie has a star-studded cast with Saif Ali Khan as Rehan Roy, the suave and cunning thief, and Jaideep Ahlawat as Rajan Aulakh, the ruthless and tranquil mafia don. Nikita Dutta is cast as Farah, a woman who has won Rehan's heart, while Kunal Kapoor plays Vikram Patel, a relentless investigator who is hot on Rehan's heels.

A High-Octane Battle of Wits

The film tells the tale of Rehan, an expert burglar contracted by Rajan to rob the worth ₹500 crore African Red Sun diamond. However, events get complex when Rehan and Rajan cannot reach an agreement regarding the deal, which ends up as a deadly game of survival, dominance, and love.

A Thrilling Chase and Power Play

With loyalties shifting and intentions obscured, the hunt for the valuable diamond is now a white-knuckle chase, punctuated by double-crosses, vintage heist set pieces, and an ample measure of tension. With its slick and efficient narrative, "Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins" promises to deliver a hair-raising experience throughout.

Saif Ali Khan on Working with Jaideep Ahlawat

In an interview recently, Saif Ali Khan complimented co-star Jaideep Ahlawat by saying he was "incredibly talented" and one of the most talented actors he's had the pleasure of working with in recent years. Saif also termed the film a "fun caper" that has action, suspense, and romance.

Get Ready to Stream

"Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins" will premiere on Netflix on April 25, and is Saif Ali Khan's first production with the streaming giant since the 2018 series "Sacred Games." Don't miss this thriller filled with action, which will have you at the edge of your seat.

