Indian Real Estate Market Gets Rs 2.29 Lakh Crore in Investments

India’s real estate sector is witnessing a surge in institutional investor confidence, with equity inflows touching a massive USD 26.7 billion (RS 2.29 lakh crore) between 2022 and 2024, according to a joint report by CII and CBRE.

Among Indian cities, Mumbai emerged as the top destination, attracting USD 6.7 billion (Rs 57,600 crore), nearly 25% of the total investments. Together with Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, these three cities accounted for USD 16.5 billion, capturing 62% of the total inflows during the period.

What’s Driving the Investment?

The report highlights several factors fueling this growth:

A concentration of investment-grade projects in major metros

Robust infrastructure

Access to skilled human capital

The sector’s increasing shift towards formalization and organization

These factors are making top Indian cities attractive to both domestic and global investors.

Land Development Projects Lead the Way

Between 2022 and 2024:

Land development projects took the lion’s share, drawing in 44% of equity investments

Office real estate followed with 32%

Tier-2 cities attracted 10%, translating to USD 3 billion

This diversification signals a broader transformation in the sector, reaching beyond the usual metro hubs.

Expert Speak: Sector on a New Growth Path

"India’s real estate market has entered a fresh growth phase, driven by strong capital inflows and land availability,"

said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO, CBRE India.

He noted growing investor confidence in office assets and residential housing, which reflects a steady demand from end-users.

Rishi Kumar Bagla, Chairman, CII Western Region, added that the sector is becoming more institutionalized and transparent, aligning with global investor expectations. He emphasized that with better regulation and structure, international funds are likely to invest more aggressively.