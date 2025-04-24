Janhvi Kapoor - Pa Ranjith Combo? Even Dreams Didn't Dare This, But...

Bollywood's young diva Janhvi Kapoor is all set to expand her cinematic horizons once again, this time, stepping into the Tamil entertainment industry. Known for her elegance and screen presence, Janhvi first rose to fame with her debut film Dhadak, which earned her instant recognition. Despite acting in multiple Bollywood films since, she’s still in pursuit of that one defining blockbuster in Hindi cinema.

However, things took a positive turn in the South. The daughter of legendary actress Sridevi recently marked her Telugu debut with the Jr. NTR-starrer Devara, a high-profile project that turned out to be a massive box office success. Her performance struck a chord with Telugu audiences, earning her widespread appreciation. Following the success, Janhvi has already bagged two more major Telugu films.

Now, Janhvi is preparing to make waves in Kollywood. Sources from the Tamil film industry reveal that acclaimed filmmaker Pa. Ranjith is in discussions with the actress for a powerful web series. Known for his socially conscious storytelling, Ranjith is reportedly developing a series that addresses themes of oppression, inequality, and other pressing societal issues.

The web series is said to feature Janhvi in a bold, impactful role, one that is expected to showcase her range as an actor. According to insiders, the shoot is scheduled to begin in July, and pre-production is currently underway.

While further details about the cast, storyline, and OTT platform are yet to be revealed, this new venture signals Janhvi Kapoor’s growing ambition to leave her mark across all major Indian film industries.