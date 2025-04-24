Kiara Advani's Baby Bump Captured; Sidharth Malhotra's Outburst Goes Viral

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who recently announced that she is pregnant, has been quietly spending her time with husband Sidharth Malhotra and focusing on taking care of her health. So far, the celebrity couple has been careful in not revealing or showing off their baby bump to the paps. Even though Bollywood media is everywhere when it comes to following celebrities, they didn't manage to get a glimpse of Kiara until now.

Kiara and Sidharth were entering their car after getting a medical checkup at the hospital. Paps, who were already waiting for the couple to come out and enter the car, found the moment to capture Kiara's baby bump. This angered Sidharth Malhotra so much that he broke his calm demeanor and shouted at them.

Sidharth warned the paps to behave themselves. In the viral video, the actor can be heard saying, "You guys start behaving now. One second, get back, get back! Behave yourself, yaar. You want me to get frustrated now? One second, boss!"

Bollywood stars often find paparazzi annoying, but they usually stay calm. Sidharth's reaction is justified, though, given the situation.

In the photos that were captured, Kiara could be seen glowing, and fans are already raving about her new journey as a mother.