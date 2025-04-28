Terrorists' only goal was to break strong bond of unity among Indians, clarifies Vijay Antony

Chennai, April 28 (IANS) Seeking to clarify his earlier statement on the dastardly attack on tourists by terrorists at Pahalgam, music director, actor and producer Vijay Antony on Monday said that the brutal massacre in Kashmir was committed by a monstrous group of terrorists, whose only goal was to break the strong bond of unity among Indians and that the Indian government and the people would protect our sovereignty with a strong hand.

It may be recalled that the actor, while expressing his condolences to the families of the victims who had lost their lives in the horrendous terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam in Kashmir, had on X said," My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in Kashmir. This is a painful moment for all of us as Indians. At the same time, we should be concerned about the 50 lakh Indians in Pakistan, who, along with Pakistanis like us, seek peace and happiness. Let's choose love and humanity over hatred."

However, soon after posting this message, the actor was trolled severely on social media, with many questioning his claim that there were 50 lakh Indians in Pakistan.

As a result, the actor, on Monday, issued a clarification, the title of which read, 'For those who have misunderstood my message'.

In the clarification, which he posted on his X timeline, Vijay Antony said, "The brutal massacre in Kashmir was committed by a monstrous group of terrorists,whose only goal is to break the strong bond of our unity. The Government of India and we, as Indians, will protect our sovereignty with a strong hand."

On the work front, Vijay Antony has a number of important films lined up, including director Arun Prabhu’s ‘Shakthi Thirumagan’.

The film, which is a gripping thriller, has raised expectations for a number of reasons. The first is that the film has been directed by Arun Prabhu. Both of Arun’s previous films ‘Aruvi’ and ‘Vaazhl’ were critically acclaimed. The other reason why the film has raised expectations is that this will be Vijay Antony’s 25th film.

Shakthi Thirumagan has been produced by Vijay Antony Film Corporation and features a musical score by Vijay Antony. The film has an ensemble cast that includes Vijay Antony, Vaagai Chandrasekar, Sunil Kripalani, Cell Murugan, Trupthi Ravindra, Kiran, Rini Bot, Riya Jithu and Master Keshav among others. Shelley Calist is handling the cinematography, and Raymond Derrick Crasta is the editor of the film.

