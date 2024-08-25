Amy Jackson Ties the Knot with British Star Ed Westwick!

Aug 25, 2024, 19:25 IST
Actress Amy Jackson has married her boyfriend Ed Westwick in Italy. Amy was known for her famous roles in South Indian movies, and this is her second marriage to an English actor and musician, Ed. She has finally married her beau after dating for a long time. 

In 2021, she ended her relationship with her first husband who is a British businessman. She currently has a son and is happily married to her boyfriend. 

