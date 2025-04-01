Tom Holland's New Spider-Man Movie: Will Zendaya Reprise Her Role in Brand New Day?

Fans of the superhero have been eagerly anticipating the next installment of the franchise following the cliffhanger ending of Spider-Man in No Way Home. To millions of fans across the world who were expecting an update at CinemaCon, Sony announced the title and the release date of the next Spider-Man movie. Sony has named the movie "Brand New Day," with a release date of July 31, 2026.

Director Destin Daniel Cretton made the announcement that Spider-Man will be exploring a new world, distinct from the events of No Way Home, as anticipated. The director confessed to "nerding" out with his team over the Spidey suit, creating an emotional arc for the movie and showing how to live up to the massive expectations of fans.

Tom Holland also sent an endearing video message for fans. He revealed that he is halfway across the world shooting for a movie, and that's why he couldn't be there. In a cheeky way, Holland promised that there will be no spoilers from him this time, and he is excited to see where his Peter Parker journey will take him to next.

Now, the main question remains: Will Zendaya reprise her role as MJ in this new installment? Considering the events of No Way Home, it will be a new start for Peter Parker, and with MJ forgetting their relationship before, it will be interesting to see how the director brings Zendaya's MJ into the movie.

Sony needs this installment of Spider-Man to be a thunderous blockbuster, and from a studio perspective, it makes complete sense to have Tom and Zendaya flying together again. "Brand New Day" filming will start soon.