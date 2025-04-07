No Aarogyasri in AP Hospitals: Chandrababu’s Gift on World Health Day

The Andhra Pradesh Specialty Hospitals Association (ASHA) on Monday issued orders suspending services under the NTR Vaidya Seva Scheme. This development, which coincided with World Health Day, comes against the backdrop of the state government's failure to clear dues amounting to Rs 3,500 crore.

Confirming the development, ASHA President Dr K. Vijay Kumar stated that hospitals had repeatedly appealed to NTR Vaidya Seva, both verbally and in writing, but received no response.

When asked about the issue during a press conference, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said, “We were informed that Aarogyasri services at all hospitals will be halted. When I say we have to clear their bills, the finance secretary asks me, ‘Where is the money?’”

This vague response from the Chief Minister has cast doubt on whether the state government will take any measures to resume healthcare services at hospitals listed under the NTR Vaidya Seva scheme.

Although ASHA had alerted the government a month ago regarding the suspension of services, representatives launched protests on March 25, demanding the government release at least Rs 1,500 crore immediately to run the scheme without interruptions. However, with the TDP-led NDA government failing to respond, hospitals have halted services under the healthcare program.

Highlighting the struggles of hospitals, Dr Kumar noted that they have been unable to clear bills for pharmaceutical and surgical equipment suppliers.

He pointed out that ASHA representatives have met with government officials, including the CEO of NTR Vaidya Seva, the Special Chief Secretary of the Medical Department, the IT Minister, and the Chief Minister, in the last 10 months, and have even written letters 26 times to explain their difficulties, but to no avail.

While the government has allocated Rs 4,000 crore for NTR Vaidya Seva under the 2025-26 Budget, bills have yet to be cleared.

On speculation that the NTR Vaidya Seva Scheme might be merged with the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat, ASHA representatives said the healthcare scheme in the state is much more extensive. They pointed out that Ayushman Bharat covers around 1,500 procedures, while NTR Vaidya Seva covers over 2,400 procedures. They raised concerns over the potential impact the merger could have on the quality of services under NTR Vaidya Seva.