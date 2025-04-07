Andhra Pradesh 3 Days Rains from April 8 to 10: Low Pressure Over Bay of Bengal

In what can be considered a significant relief from the intense summer heat, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in the state of Andhra Pradesh for the next three days.

Ever since the start of the summer, people of Andhra Pradesh have been experiencing significant heat, and they can expect some sort of relief in the coming days. The development of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal region by April 8 is responsible for this sudden change in weather.

As a result, we anticipate a drop in temperatures in both the coastal and inland regions of Andhra Pradesh. We anticipate widespread rainfall throughout the state. Several districts in coastal Andhra Pradesh are likely to receive moderate to heavy rains, especially due to the low-pressure impact.

IMD has issued a warning to residents in these regions to stay updated with local weather warnings and advisories. So far, summer has been horrible, especially in the Rayalaseem region, where the temperature ranges between 41 degrees and 43 degrees Celsius.