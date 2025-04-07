Telangana to See Week-Long Rain from April 8: IMD Issues Alert

Hyderabad, April 7: After enduring a prolonged dry and warm spell, Telangana is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall over the next week, beginning April 8. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, has forecast a change in weather patterns due to moisture-laden winds entering the state from the Bay of Bengal.

According to IMD meteorologist K.S. Sridhar, rainfall activity is likely to begin in isolated parts of the state, primarily during late afternoons and evenings. "Moisture from the Bay is beginning to influence interior Telangana. From April 8 onwards, we anticipate light to moderate showers, accompanied by thunderstorms in certain areas," he stated.

Yellow Alert Issued for April 8

A yellow weather warning has been issued for April 8 in the following nine districts:

Jayashankar Bhupalapally

Mulugu

Bhadradri Kothagudem

Khammam

Nalgonda

Suryapet

Mahabubabad

Warangal

Hanamkonda

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 km/h are expected in these districts. Residents have been advised to stay cautious, especially during evening hours.

Scattered Rains Expected Across the State

While no widespread heavy rainfall is predicted, scattered showers are expected in various regions of Telangana throughout the week. The IMD has clarified that while there is no major weather system indicating severe downpours, localized thunderstorms and gusty winds may occur intermittently.

Rainfall activity is likely to continue until April 13, although no additional weather warnings have been issued for the remaining days at this stage.

Temperature Rise Preceding Rainfall

Ahead of the incoming showers, maximum temperatures are forecasted to rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius across several parts of the state. According to the IMD, this temperature increase is typical before pre-monsoon convective activity and helps facilitate vertical cloud development, which can trigger thunderstorms and rainfall.

Low-Pressure System in Bay of Bengal Under Watch

The IMD has also highlighted the development of a low-pressure area over the central parts of the south Bay of Bengal, associated with an upper air cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level.

"This system is likely to move northwestward by April 8 and later shift northward toward the west-central Bay. While its impact is still being monitored, it may enhance rainfall activity over parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the coming days," said Sridhar.

Active Atmospheric Systems Across the Country

Apart from the Bay of Bengal system, the IMD has reported the presence of additional troughs influencing the country’s weather:

A trough from East Bihar to North Telangana via Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh (1.5 km altitude)

A second trough from north Madhya Maharashtra to south interior Karnataka (0.9 km altitude)

A north-south trough from Marathwada to south Tamil Nadu, which has weakened in the last 24 hours

Hyderabad Weather Outlook

For Hyderabad and surrounding areas, the weather is expected to remain partly to generally cloudy throughout the week. Morning hours may be hazy, with light surface winds blowing from the southwest at speeds of 5–10 km/h.

Forecast for Hyderabad:

April 7–8: Max Temp – 37°C | Min Temp – 23°C

April 8–9: Max Temp – 36°C | Min Temp – 23°C

Observed on April 7:

Maximum Temperature: 37.0°C

Minimum Temperature: 23.7°C

Relative Humidity: 54%

Rainfall: 0.0 mm

Advisory to Residents

Citizens residing in the alert districts are advised to:

Stay indoors during thunderstorm activity

Avoid open areas when lightning is observed

Keep track of real-time weather updates from official sources

The IMD continues to monitor weather developments closely and will issue timely alerts as the situation evolves.