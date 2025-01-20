NTR Set to Make Hollywood Debut Soon?

Famous Hollywood filmmaker James Gunn, known for directing blockbuster films like Superman, Suicide Squad, and Guardians of the Galaxy, recently spoke highly of Telugu star Jr. NTR's performance in RRR. Gunn, who has worked on some of the biggest international films, praised NTR during an interview, especially highlighting some iconic scenes from RRR. He said, "I especially want to work with that actor (NTR) who jumped out of the cages with the tigers. He is an amazing actor. I want to work with him someday."

Gunn also mentioned how impressed he was with Jr. NTR’s performance, making it clear that the actor’s work in RRR had a huge impact on him. This is significant, as it marks the first time a top Hollywood filmmaker has praised a Telugu hero, showcasing the global reach of RRR and NTR's talent.

Currently, Jr. NTR is preparing for his Bollywood debut in War 2, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. The film is almost complete, with just a dance number left to shoot. He is also working on an action thriller, NTR31 (Dragon), directed by Prashanth Neel.

With such major projects ahead, fans are excited to see what the future holds for Jr. NTR in both Bollywood and Hollywood.

Also read: Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Beats Game Changer and Daaku Maharaj at Box Office