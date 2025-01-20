Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Beats Game Changer and Daaku Maharaj at Box Office

Sankranthiki Vasthunnam has taken the box office by storm, quickly establishing itself as the undisputed Pongal blockbuster. Released on January 14th, the Venkatesh-starrer has outpaced its competition, including Game Changer (released January 10th) and Daaku Maharaj (released January 12th), in terms of box office collections across all regions.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam has captured the audience’s hearts with its family-friendly, wholesome entertainment, setting it apart from the typical mass entertainers. The film’s appeal to viewers of all ages has made it the top choice this festival season, reinforcing the preference for family-centric films during holidays.

The film has seen impressive growth in its collections, with Day 5 numbers exceeding those of the previous two days. As of now, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam has surpassed the total collections of both Game Changer and Daaku Maharaj across all areas, marking its dominance in the ongoing Sankranthi race.

Notably, the film has also become the second highest-grossing film after RRR on Day 5. Internationally, it crossed the $1.9 million mark and is on track to breach the $2 million milestone by the weekend. Domestically, the film is inching closer to the 200 Crore gross and 100 Crore share milestones.

Overall, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam has proven to be a massive profit generator for producers and buyers, solidifying its place as a standout hit of the year.