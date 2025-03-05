Jr NTR’s Dragon Set for a Grand International Release, Confirms Producer

The much-anticipated film "Dragon," directed by Prashanth Neel and starring NTR, is set to have a grand international release, Mythri Movie Makers producer Y. Ravi Shankar confirmed today.

Speaking about the film’s massive scale and ambition, Ravi Shankar stated that "Dragon" is being made with a staggering budget and aims to set new standards in Indian cinema.

“This high-octane action entertainer is designed for a global audience, and its scale warrants an international release,” he added.

While filming is already underway, NTR is yet to join the shoot. In the meantime, Prashanth Neel is working on crucial sequences featuring other actors.

Additionally, Ravi Shankar officially confirmed that the film's final title will be "Dragon," putting an end to speculation. With Prashanth Neel’s signature action-packed storytelling and NTR’s powerful screen presence, expectations for this pan-Indian spectacle are sky-high.