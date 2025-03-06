Vijay Deverakonda Confirmed as Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Host – Reports

Bigg Boss Telugu, one of the most-watched reality shows in South India, is set to return for its highly anticipated ninth season with a massive transformation. After successfully hosting the show for six seasons, King Nagarjuna is stepping down, paving the way for a fresh face to take charge. According to reliable sources, Tollywood’s sensational star Vijay Deverakonda has been finalized as the new host for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9.

Vijay Deverakonda Takes Over

After much speculation, it is now confirmed that the ‘Rowdy’ star will be making his television debut as the host of Bigg Boss Telugu 9. The makers were keen on bringing a youthful energy to the show, and Vijay, known for his charismatic presence and bold persona, was their top choice. Reports suggest that he has signed the deal for a record-breaking remuneration, making him one of the highest-paid Bigg Boss hosts in India.

Sources close to the production team reveal that Vijay has already begun preparations for his new role. His dynamic screen presence and ability to connect with the younger audience are expected to give the show a fresh appeal. Fans are eagerly awaiting his hosting style, which is likely to bring an unconventional and engaging approach to the weekend episodes.

Revamped Format and Contestant Lineup

Bigg Boss Telugu has witnessed a slight dip in excitement in recent seasons, primarily due to repetitive formats and an underwhelming contestant lineup. To counter this, Season 9 is set to feature only well-known celebrities, eliminating the commoner category altogether.

The contestant selection process is in full swing, with several high-profile names being considered. As per industry buzz, a rising Tollywood actor, a leading comedian, a popular singer, and a renowned choreographer are among the finalized contestants. The makers are focused on delivering a power-packed season filled with entertainment, drama, and unexpected twists.

What to Expect from Bigg Boss Telugu 9?

With Vijay Deverakonda as the new face of the show, a star-studded contestant lineup, and format upgrades, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 promises a completely new viewing experience. The energy surrounding the upcoming season is already at its peak, and fans are eager to see how Vijay will bring his unique style to the reality show.

An official announcement from the production team is expected soon, but the buzz is strong that Bigg Boss Telugu 9 will redefine reality television in the Telugu industry. Stay tuned for more updates!