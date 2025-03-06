High Court relief for Posani

In a major relief for renowned actor-writer Posani Murali Krishna, the High Court of Andhra Pradesh directed the police on Thursday not to take any action against him in the cases registered in Visakhapatnam and Chittoor districts.

A total of 16 cases have been filed against the actor based on 30 complaints lodged at police stations across the State. He is accused of allegedly making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, IT Minister Nara Lokesh, and Jana Sena Party President and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan when they were in the opposition.

On the night of February 26, Annamayya Police arrested Posani at his residence in Hyderabad and produced him before a court. He was sent to judicial remand in Rajampet sub-jail, but was later shifted to Guntur Prison following a complaint filed with the Narsaraopet Police.

On March 4, a fresh case was filed against him in Adoni, Kurnool. Following this, Adoni Police took him into custody and transferred him to Kurnool.

It may be pointed out that Posani has also served as the chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Film, Television, and Theatre Development Corporation during the previous YSRCP regime.