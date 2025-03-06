Half Day Schools Likely for Andhra Pradesh Schools from March 15

As March month began, the temperature in the state was slightly rising. The climate of Andhra Pradesh is becoming extremely hot. As a help to the students, the government has made up their minds to initiate half-day schools from March 15. The implication of this is that the students will attend school for half a day, rather than a full day.

The move is in response to the plight of students commuting to and from school during the scorching heat. Teachers had first called for half-day schools at the beginning of March, but it was only after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued severe heatwave warnings that the move was finalized.

The School Education Department has finalized the plans as required, and the half-day schooling will commence on March 15. The step is expected to provide relief to students, parents, as well as teachers.

By introducing half-day schools, the state government is trying to provide safety and security to its students during the hot summer season. With the mercury likely to soar even higher, this move is a welcome step that will try to counter the impact of the heatwave on students.

