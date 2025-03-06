Half-Day Schools in Telangana Likely from March 15 Amid Rising Temperatures

Hyderabad: As temperatures continue to soar across Telangana, half-day schools are expected to commence from the second week of March, with official sources indicating a possible start date of March 15. Parents are urging the government to implement the change sooner, citing concerns over extreme heat conditions affecting students.

This year, several districts in the State are anticipated to experience temperatures soaring up to 40 degrees Celsius, while Hyderabad is likely to see temperatures ranging between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius. Given these above-normal temperatures, parents are advocating for an early implementation of half-day school schedules to protect students from the sweltering heat.

The State government has already announced half-day schedules for Urdu medium schools, Urdu medium sections in parallel medium institutions, and Urdu medium sections of District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) during the holy month of Ramzan, effective from March 2. Many parents are now urging the government to extend this measure to all schools across the State.

If implemented, school timings will be adjusted to run from 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM. Additionally, mid-day meals in government and local body schools will be served after classes conclude for the day.

Officials are expected to make a formal announcement soon regarding the schedule for all schools. Stay tuned for further updates on this development.