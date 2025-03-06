Shanaya Kapoor shares glimpses from her snowy getaway in Azerbaijan

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Shanaya Kapoor took to social media to share stunning glimpses of her winter getaway in Azerbaijan.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a couple of pictures of herself enjoying the snow-covered landscapes and the serene beauty of the region. From snow-capped mountains to picturesque streets, the young starlet seems to be embracing the chill with excitement and style. Sharing her images, Shanaya wrote, “look!!! It’s snowing!!.”

In the photos, Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, can be seen posing for selfies against the stunning backdrop of Azerbaijan's snowcovered landscapes. Wrapped up in cozy winter wear, Shanaya could be seen flaunting her radiant smile while posing for the camera. Reacting to her photos, her parents, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, dropped red heart emojis in the post.

Shanaya is currently vacationing in Baku, Azerbaijan. She also posted a video of her making goofy faces. A few days ago, the star kid dropped her photos where she posed with her pet dog and a soft toy. For the caption, she simply wrote, “gang.”

Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with the upcoming film "Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan," directed by Santosh Singh. Based on Ruskin Bond's beloved short story The Eyes Have It, the movie showcases Shanaya in the role of a theatre artist. She stars alongside Vikrant Massey, who plays a blind musician.

On January 30, she shared an exciting update with her fans on social media, announcing the completion of a major filming schedule. To mark the milestone, she posted a picture of a clapboard and a celebratory cake, both of which read "schedule wrap," signaling a significant step in the movie's production.

Filming for "Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan" began last October in the scenic hill station of Mussoorie, with plans for additional shoots across Europe. Though an official release date is yet to be confirmed, the film is anticipated to hit theatres by mid-2025.

