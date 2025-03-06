Kritika Kamra: Never compromised my ethics to make it big

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Actress Kritika Kamra has opened up about the philosophy that has followed through her journey in the world of acting and said that she has never sold her soul or compromised her ethics to make it big.

“I have always believed that staying true to myself is the key to long-term success,” saidKritika.

“I never sold my soul or compromised my ethics to make it big. For me, my journey has always been about being proud of the choices I make.”

It’s not just about fame for Kritka.

“It’s not just about the fame or the spotlight; it’s about being able to sleep peacefully at night knowing I haven’t betrayed my values. That’s what keeps me grounded, no matter how challenging or glamorous the industry might be,” she added.

From her portrayal in the web series Bambai Meri Jaan to her performances in projects like Gyaarah Gyaarah, Kritika has made it clear that she prioritizes substance over surface-level appeal.

She added: “I don’t want to chase trends or conform to the pressures of the industry. I want my body of work to reflect my beliefs, my taste, and my growth. The roles I pick are an extension of who I am. For me, it's about telling stories that resonate with people and leave a lasting impression.”

On the work front, Kritika will next be seen in 'Matka King'. It delves into the intricate world of Matka gambling that started in Mumbai. The series also features Vijay Varma, who will be seen in the titular role of the Matka King.

In January Kritika shared that she believes in making bold choices and that she has consciously steered away from projects that prioritise the male gaze.

Speaking about her ethos, Kritika shared, "I’ve always consciously steered away from projects that prioritize the male gaze. My focus is on meaningful narratives that celebrate real stories and authentic characters.”

“I want to bring life to roles that resonate with my beliefs and contribute positively to the larger narrative of cinema. It’s never been about how many projects I do; it’s about the kind of impact they have.”

“I believe in making bold choices and staying true to who I am as an artist, and I feel fortunate to have found stories that allow me to express myself authentically," she added.

