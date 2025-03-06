RSS chief to inaugurate Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Bihar's Supaul

Patna, March 6 (IANS) RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat will inaugurate the new building of Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Veerpur block, Supaul on Thursday as part of his five-day visit to Bihar.

Bhagwat, who arrived in Patna on Wednesday, visited the family of late Shriprakash Narayan Singh, a former RSS department head.

He will continue his tour in Muzaffarpur from March 7-9 before leaving for Nagpur on March 9. The RSS Chief will mark a historic moment as he addresses a programme for the first time near the India-Nepal border in Veerpur, Supaul.

His visit holds special significance for the region, where tight security arrangements are in place.

Bhagwat will also have a meeting with RSS volunteers on Thursday and then return to Muzaffarpur in the evening.

The idea is to boost outreach and nation-building efforts in border areas and focus on education and cultural nationalism through Vidya Bharati schools.

The visit is being seen as RSS's effort to intensify its focus on Bihar ahead of the 2025 Assembly Elections. With the election atmosphere heating up, Bhagwat’s visit is being seen as a strategic move to mobilize the network in Bihar.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President J.P. Nadda, and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited Bihar, signalling rising political activity in the state.

"Mohan Bhagwat’s visit to Veerpur is a matter of great fortune for us. His presence will inspire the region and spread the message of education and nationalism,” said Khayali Ram, organization minister of Vidya Bharati Bihar.

"Such events in border areas will send a strong message of nation-building. He will take meetings of RSS workers in Muzaffarpur during his stay and return to Nagpur on March 9," said Abhishek Kumar, RSS Prachar Pramukh Bihar.

