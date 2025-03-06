Samantha’s Telugu Comeback? Nandini Reddy Dismisses Rumors

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, one of South India’s most celebrated actresses, gained pan-Indian fame with her stellar performance in The Family Man 2. Since then, she has been actively taking up Hindi projects and is currently filming Rakth Brahmand, an upcoming web series directed by Raj and DK.

Samantha’s Telugu Cinema Return: What’s Happening?

In Telugu cinema, Samantha had previously announced Maa Inti Bangaram, marking her debut as a producer. However, with no updates on the film’s progress, fans have been eagerly awaiting news about her return to Tollywood.

Recently, speculations surfaced about Samantha reuniting with director Nandini Reddy for a romantic drama. The rumors gained momentum after Samantha’s birthday wish for Nandini, where she hinted at spending more time with the director this year. This led fans to believe that the duo was gearing up for a new project.

Sources Deny Collaboration Rumors

As the reports spread, a close industry source denied the claims, calling them baseless. Had the project materialized, it would have marked the second collaboration between Samantha and Nandini Reddy after their blockbuster Oh! Baby, which grossed nearly Rs 50 crore and reinforced Samantha’s box office pull.

Nandini Reddy Shuts Down Speculation

Addressing the rumors, Nandini Reddy took to social media with a firm clarification. She stated, “My next is not a remake. It’s an original script produced by @SwapnaCinema. Whenever @Samanthaprabhu2 and I do our next, we will announce it with a lot of joy and pride. Now, time for the next rumor... my rating for this rumor is 1/5. Come on guys, you can do better (sic).”

Nandini Reddy’s upcoming film is said to be an original Telugu story penned by Shravya Varma. As for Samantha’s much-anticipated return to Telugu cinema, fans will have to wait for an official confirmation.