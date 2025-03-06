Janhvi Kapoor's First Look from Ram Charan's RC16 Unveiled on Her Birthday

Janhvi Kapoor, who stole hearts with NTR's Devara in her Tollywood debut, has been cast opposite Global Star Ram Charan in the highly anticipated film RC 16. Directed by the talented young filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana, who made a sensational debut with Uppena, the film has already generated immense buzz.

On the occasion of Janhvi Kapoor's birthday today, March 6, the makers shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the set to extend their wishes. However, contrary to speculation in some media reports, this is not her official look from the film. It is simply a casual photo taken in Mysore during the first schedule of shooting. When her official first look is unveiled, it is sure to leave audiences mesmerized.