Dragon Heroine Kayadu Lohar's Upcoming Movies Lineup!

It takes years of hard-work and efforts for actors and actresses to get recognised for their work. There are instances where their efforts might not even get the due recognition they truly deserve. It is not easy for artists to judge which movie will bring them fame and all they will do is trust their instincts and hope that the audience will lap them up.

Dragon's Kayadu Lohar - the New Internet Sensation

One similar instance happened with the recent movie titled "Dragon". Directed by Ashwath Marimuth with Pradeep Ranganathan in lead role, the movie opened up to terrific word of mouth and instantly got connected to the youth audience of the Southern states. Originally released in Tamil, the movie got dubbed later and was also released in Telugu. The movie was a smash hit in both the languages, bringing loads of money to the producers.

With director and hero getting the fame for their efforts, the actress Kayadu Lohar, who essayed the role of Pallavi in the movie, instantly became a sensation across the internet. Her good looks coupled with a matured peformance that acts as one of the core emotional beats in the film, Kayadu's portrayal of Pallavi is appreciated by audiences in both Tamil and Telugu.

Just like that, Kayadu Lohar became internet's favourite and Dragon brought her the fame that other movies of her failed to bring. She started off her acting career with a Kannada movie in 2021, and acted in Telugu and Malayalam languages before getting her big break with "Dragon". Hailing from Assam, Kayadu's desire to become an actress worked out big time and there is no looking back for her now.

Kayadu Lohar's Upcoming Movies

After storming social media with her looks and good acting, fans are eager to know which movies will Kayadu Lohar be seen this year. Even though it's not officially confirmed, Kayadu Lohar is reportedly cast with Tollywood star Vishwak Sen in director KV Anudeep's upcoming movie, Funky. Known for his extremely unique comedic style, KV Anudeep scored a blockbuster with Jathiratnalu but faltered big time with his next movie "Prince", starring Siva Karthikeyan.

Despite the mixed response to Prince, KV Anudeep managed to establish himself as a director who can helm sensible comedies and make audiences laugh on the big screen. Even Kayadu's character in Dragon had a tinge of comedy touch and it remains to be seen how the director uses her acting skills in Vishwak Sen's Funky.

Alongside Funky, it was widely rumoured that the Assamese actress will also be seen sharing screen space with Malayalam star Nivin Pauly in a film titled Thaaram. The movie also had Sai Pallavi playing one of the othe rleads alongside Kayadu. The movie's production began in 2023 and since then, there has been no solid update on the movie's release. It remains to be seen if the movie will be released or not eventually.

With the uncertainty surrounding Thaaram, Kayadu has one more movie lined up in her kitty with Tamil actor Atharvaa starrer Ithayum Murali. She will playing Atharvaa's love interest in the film and the movie is being projected as a romantic love story.

Besides the above three, there is no official information on Kayadu Lohar signing any other film. But, Telugu producers must be lining up for her dates after her massive popualrity with Dragon.