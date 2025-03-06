Australian airlines to halt operations in Brisbane ahead of tropical cyclone Alfred's landfall

Sydney, March 6 (IANS) Major Australian airlines have announced they will suspend operation in Brisbane on Thursday as severe tropical cyclone Alfred approaches Australia's state of Queensland.

A new update by Australia's Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) said that Alfred's approach to southeast Queensland has slowed, pushing back landfall until early Saturday. An earlier prediction said the landfall was likely on Thursday night or Friday morning.

Virgin Australia said it would suspend flights departing from Brisbane at 4 p.m. local time on Thursday, operating a reduced schedule until then. Qantas and Jetstar announced they were also set to cease their services by mid-afternoon. Passengers were advised to check their updated flight details.

Brisbane Airport will stay open as long as it remains safe, assisting the Australian Defence Force and health authorities in emergencies, according to the airport.

Meanwhile, Gold Coast Airport in the southernmost Queensland has shut down since Wednesday afternoon until further notice, while Sunshine Coast Airport continues to function as usual.

Residents in the southeast of Queensland and in the northeast of New South Wales (NSW) are bracing for the cyclone with the severity having not been seen in the region since 1974.

Major supermarkets in these regions have shortened their business hours, with stores in some cyclone affected areas closing early on Thursday afternoon.

Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) on Thursday quoted Queensland Premier David Crisafulli as saying that roads and bridges will be kept open "for as long as we can" for key workers.

Public transport remains suspended Thursday and Friday, with further updates to come, said Crisafulli.

Weather forecasts predicted daily rainfall amounts between 200 mm and 400 mm, potentially exceeding 800 mm in total over the course of the storm, Xinhua news agency reported.

The airline is also offering flexibility to customers who have booked flights to or from Ballina, Brisbane, Bundaberg, Coffs Harbour, Gold Coast, Hervey Bay, Lord Howe Island and Maroochydore on or prior to Monday, for travel between Tuesday and Sunday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.