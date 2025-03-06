March 7 to 11: Rain and Heat wave alert in India

The Meteorological Department has also made an issue of a weather warning with possible strong winds, rains, and snowfall in different regions of the country from March 7 to 11. The department has informed that a sequence of strong northwesterly winds will persist over a number of states, such as Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and North Maharashtra.

Besides the strong winds, light to moderate rainfall is also likely over east Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. There has been a warning of light rain also over certain locations in Lakshadweep and Kerala. Maximum temperature over Rajasthan and Gujarat would decrease further and hence some respite from the heat.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rain in large parts of the nation. There will be occasional and moderate rain with thunder and lightning in Arunachal Pradesh on March 6. There will also be rain in Assam and Meghalaya on the same day.

Bihar can look forward to rain with thunderstorms on March 8, with lightning and gusty winds at 30-40 km per hour. Thunderstorms and lightning have been forecast as a warning for sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on March 7 and 8.

In the hilly areas, perturbations have developed in the western Himalayan region after March 9. Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh are likely to see heavy snowfall and rain from March 9-11. Uttarakhand weather is likely to worsen by March 11, with snowfall giving respite to farmers but also bringing landslips-like conditions which have disrupted normal life.

A rain alert has been sounded for Bihar, and rain is predicted in most districts on March 8 and 9. Rain warnings have been sounded in Madhepura, Kishanganj, Purnia, Katihar, and Bhagalpur.

People are advised to remain indoors and not venture out unless unavoidable. The weather office will keep monitoring the situation and issue updates as required.

