I’m prioritising powerful roles with shades of grey, says actress Vasundhara

Chennai, March 6 (IANS)Actress Vasundhara, who will next be seen playing a negative character in director Sunil’s upcoming Telugu film featuring Priyadarshi in the lead, says that she is now prioritising roles with shades of grey.

Says Vasundhara, who has worked in a number of critically acclaimed films -- from the National Award winning ‘Thenmerkku Paruvakaatru’ to the more recently released ‘Bakrid’, “I’m currently focusing on modern roles or roles with a negative shade since they seem to be a lot more fun to work on. I’m also hoping to meet you in a different avatar than just that of an actor. Towards that end, I’m pursuing my artistic goals outside the industry as well and I hope you’ll like my work there.”

The actress discloses that she has currently acted in a negative role in a Telugu film. “Priyadarshi is the lead actor and director Sunil is new to direction. However, Sunil has a lot of experience in the industry. The role I play in the film is a modern and powerful role. I really enjoyed the vibe on set in this film as everyone was extremely friendly and welcoming. I’m really glad to have gotten to work with such a good team in Telugu and hope it brings me more work in that industry.”

Giving details of her other projects, she says, “In Tamil I’m working with Aishwarya Rajesh in a film called ‘Kali’. This is also a modern role with shades of grey. It was fun because it’s quite opposite to my character in real life and presented quite a challenge. The director is Lakshmi Narayan Raju who previously directed the series ‘Pub Goa’.”

“In 2025 these two films will probably release first. Apart from these, I’m in talks and am shooting for a few other projects as well. News regarding these other projects should come from the production side soon.”

Vasundhara points out that films are having a tough time because everyone now believes that they can watch a film on OTT if they miss it in theatres.

“A lot of good films are losing out on audiences because of this mindset. For example, Bakrid didn’t do well in theatres but I still get messages and comments about how this excellent film missed out on a theatrical run. It isn’t just the story that matters. Even the time of release matters,” she signs off.

