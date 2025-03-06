Dragon Box Office Collection Day 14; Pradeep Ranganathan Movie earns Rs 80 Crore

The Tamil cinema industry has seen a great beginning for the year 2025 with numerous films making waves and gaining applause. One of them is "Dragon," a coming-of-age comedy-drama by writer-director Ashwath Marimuthu which was released globally on February 21, 2025, by AGS Entertainment. Starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Anupama Parameswaran, the movie successfully entertained the audience in the theatres.

Day-Wise Box Office Collection

As per Indian box office reports, "Dragon" has made a staggering collection in its opening 14 days at the box office. Following is the day-wise collection:

Day 1 (1st Friday): Rs 6.5 Crore

Day 2 (1st Saturday): Rs 10.8 Crore

Day 3 (1st Sunday): Rs 12.75 Crore

Day 4 (1st Monday): Rs 5.8 Crore

Day 5 (1st Tuesday): Rs 5.1 Crore

Day 6 (1st Wednesday): Rs 5.2 Crore

Day 7 (1st Thursday): Rs 4.15 Crore

Week 1 Collection: Rs 50.3 Crore

Day 8 (2nd Friday): Rs 4.7 Crore

Day 9 (2nd Saturday): Rs 8.5 Crore

Day 10 (2nd Sunday): Rs 9 Crore

Day 11 (2nd Monday): Rs 2.7 Crore

Day 12 (2nd Tuesday): Rs 2.3 Crore

Day 13 (2nd Wednesday): Rs 2.26 Crore (approximate data)

Day 14 (2nd Thursday): ₹0 Crore (based on live data provided by the reports and is subject to real-time updates)

Total Collection and Future Prospects

The total of "Dragon" so far is ₹79.76 Crore. With its riveting plot and star-studded cast, the movie is bound to keep flying high at the box office.

Dragon's Premise and Cast

The movie is about a bright student who experiences heartbreak and turns rebellious, quitting college. He creates a fake degree later to land a well-paying job, but once his forgery is discovered, he is forced to face his past. He vows to make things right with himself and starts a journey towards self-realization.

The cast of "Dragon" features Pradeep Ranganathan, KS Ravi Kumar, Gautham Vasudev Menathan, Mysskin, VJ Siddhu, Harshath Khan, Anupama Parameshwaran, and many more.

Also read: Telangana Group 1 Results Soon: TSPSC Rubbishes Rumours