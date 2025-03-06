Summer Holidays 2025: AP Govt Declares School Vacation from April 23 – Full Schedule Inside

The Andhra Pradesh government has officially announced summer holidays for schools, starting from April 23, 2025. As per the academic calendar for the 2024-25 academic year, schools across the state will remain closed for two months, with classes set to resume on June 23, 2025.

With temperatures rising rapidly, authorities have decided on this schedule to ensure the safety and well-being of students. Weather reports indicate that this summer could be particularly intense, with heat waves expected in several districts. There is also a possibility that the government may extend the holidays if extreme conditions persist.

Parents and school administrations are advised to stay updated with official notifications regarding any potential changes to the reopening date. Meanwhile, education officials have instructed schools to complete syllabus portions before the summer break to avoid academic disruptions.

Students and parents should check with their respective schools for any further instructions or modifications to the schedule.