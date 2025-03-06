Pramod Krishnam praises PM Modi's vision for U'khand; welcomes call to promote winter tourism in ‘Land of Gods’

Noida, March 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a gathering in Harsil, Uttarakhand, on Thursday, calling for the promotion of winter tourism. The head of Kalki Dham, Pramod Krishnam, welcomed PM Modi's call during his visit.

Talking to IANS, Pramod Krishnam praised the visionary nature of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating: "He is a spiritual person, deeply rooted in patriotism. He is the first Prime Minister who loves every particle of India’s soil and is entirely dedicated to the nation. Uttarakhand, the land of gods, is a place where nature itself resides."

He further stated: "The mountains and rivers of Uttarakhand are filled with the beauty of nature. Every person should witness this beauty and feel blessed by it. In this context, PM Modi has made a special appeal to the people, and I fully support his message."

Earlier, during his Uttarakhand visit, PM Modi had said: "Tourism is very important for Uttarakhand. I want Uttarakhand to be a year-round tourism destination, with no off seasons. The number of tourists visiting Uttarakhand has significantly increased in this decade. Before 2014, an average of 18 lakh pilgrims visited the Char Dham every year. Now, approximately 50 lakh pilgrims visit annually. Winter tourism offers activities like trekking and skiing, providing an exciting experience."

Addressing the controversy surrounding Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami not observing Roza (fasting during Ramadan), Pramod Krishnam said: "Any true Muslim should not oppose Mohammad Shami because he is playing for his country. Those who are opposing him for this reason, in my opinion, do not understand Islam."

It is worth noting that during the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal match between India and Australia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, India won by 4 wickets, securing a place in the final.

During the match, Mohammed Shami was seen consuming an energy drink, which led to criticism by some Muslim religious leaders.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.