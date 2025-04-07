Siddu Jonnalagadda’s Jack Gets U/A Despite Trailer Criticism

Tollywood's dynamic duo, Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Baby fame Vaishnavi Chaitanya, are coming together for their much-awaited film Jack. Directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, the film has wrapped up its shooting and is now ready to hit the big screens on April 10.

Backed by BVSN Prasad and Bapineedu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra, Jack has already created a buzz with its trailer, which received a phenomenal response from audiences. The fresh pairing and gripping visuals have set high expectations among movie lovers.

In a recent update, the film has completed its censor formalities and has been awarded a U/A certificate. Despite the trailer featuring strong language, which sparked concerns over potential censor cuts, the film has surprisingly cleared without any edits — a rare feat in recent times.

Adding to the excitement, Jack marks the first time Vaishnavi Chaitanya will be seen in a dual role, showcasing a new dimension of her acting skills.

With Siddhu’s energy, Vaishnavi’s charm, and Bhaskar’s unique storytelling, Jack is gearing up to deliver a memorable cinematic experience this summer.