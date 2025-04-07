MP: Muslim man arrested for concealing religious identity and marrying Hindu girl

Bhopal, April 7 (IANS) A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly concealing his religious identity, posing as a Hindu and fraudulently marrying a Hindu girl in Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal, police said on Monday.

The victim, along with her parents, filed a complaint at the Katara Hills police station in Bhopal against the accused.

The complainant alleged that the accused befriended her by introducing himself as Rahul Sharma.

She alleged that the accused person not only concealed his religious identity but also had a physical relationship with her. However, the accused, whom she later married, turned out to be Muslim.

The complainant said that his actual name is Suhail Khan (22).

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Mahaveer Singh Mujalde told IANS that upon receiving the complaint, police initiated an investigation and arrested the accused from Bhopal.

The accused is a native of Vidisha, around 60 km from Bhopal, and is under judicial custody.

He said the victim (21), who lives in Bhopal.

ADCP Mahaveer Singh Mujalde said that the accused person has been booked for concealing his religious identity, and was produced before the court, following which, he has been sent to judicial custody.

He further informed that the forensic team of the Bhopal district police has taken Suhail Khan’s mobile phone for further investigation.

“As this is a sensitive matter, we are investigating it from different angles. We are trying to ascertain if the accused person did all this alone or on the instructions of someone else. We are also trying to know if he was involved in some other case. Forensic report is awaiting,” said ADCP Mujalde.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.