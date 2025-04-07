Union Government Increases LPG Cylinder Price by ₹50: Gas Shock to People

On April 7, Union Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced a ₹50 hike in LPG prices, impacting both general and Ujjwala scheme users. The price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder will increase from ₹803 to ₹853 for general users and from ₹503 to ₹553 for Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries. This price adjustment comes as distribution companies revise their rates for cooking gas.

In addition to the LPG price hike, the Union Government has also raised the excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹2 per litre, effective April 8. While this excise duty hike is expected to affect fuel prices, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas clarified that retail prices of petrol and diesel will remain unchanged despite the duty increase.

This combination of rising LPG prices and higher excise duties adds further financial pressure on consumers already dealing with fluctuating fuel prices.