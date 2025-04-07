Telangana Government to Fill 2,500 Vacant Faculty Posts in 12 Universities

The Telangana Government has approved the direct recruitment of Assistant Professors in 12 state universities. The Department of Higher Education issued new recruitment guidelines, which were announced by Secretary Yogita Rana on Sunday. The updated guidelines replace the previous ones, aiming to standardize the recruitment process across all state universities.

Currently, over 2,500 teaching positions are vacant in these universities. A committee, led by Professor Balakista Reddy, Chairman of the Higher Education Council, had made recommendations on the recruitment process. The government has now given its approval to these guidelines for hiring faculty members in undergraduate, postgraduate, technical, and physical education departments.

Key points of the new recruitment guidelines include:

A unified recruitment process for all Telangana universities.

Each university will form a selection committee, led by the Vice-Chancellor.

The process will follow strict reservation and roster rules.

Recruitment will be done in three phases, with clear evaluation criteria.

The selection process will be based on the following marks allocation:

50 Marks for Academic Record and Research: This includes marks from undergraduate, postgraduate, M.Phil, and Ph.D. studies. The university Vice-Chancellor and experts will review this.

30 Marks for Knowledge & Skills: This covers teaching experience, book publications, and research roles. Subject lecturers will evaluate these credentials.

20 Marks for Interview: The interview will focus on subject knowledge, teaching skills, research aptitude, and overall personality.

This new system ensures a transparent, merit-based recruitment process across all universities. It is expected to fill vacant faculty positions, improve academic standards, and support the growth of higher education in Telangana.