Mumbai Police capable of meeting cyber crime challenges: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed on Monday that the Mumbai Police is capable of meeting the challenge of preventing cyber crimes.

“Preventing cyber crime and catching cyber criminals will be the biggest challenge of the future, and the Mumbai Police is ready to meet this challenge. Maharashtra is at the top in cyber crime control, and the Mumbai Police have great potential to control cyber crimes,” claimed the Chief Minister, while speaking after the inauguration of various initiatives of the Mumbai Police.

He further claimed that the Mumbai Police have succeeded in saving Rs 12 crore in one cyber crime case, adding that to meet the challenge of future cyber crimes, the police force has already taken up many initiatives and has set up three state-of-the-art cyber labs that are important for preventing cyber crimes.

“It is seen that even well-educated people are paying money in cases like digital arrest. Therefore, there is a need to teach even the educated digitally illiterate. For this, public awareness is important,” said the Chief Minister.

He hailed the Mumbai Police for implementing various initiatives to curb cyber crimes and create awareness among the citizens.

He also congratulated actor Ayushman Khurana and producer Sahit Krishnan for supporting the Mumbai Police in this initiative.

The Chief Minister said that the three new laws introduced by the Union government are truly Indian and that the law on crime disclosure and prosecution will now make it possible to control crimes better.

He said that the number of crimes against women has now increased.

“To prevent crimes against women and to make women trust the police, women and child support cells have been set up in police stations,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that women and citizen-centric facilities have been set up in all police stations in Mumbai, and the police stations have become more people-friendly.

He added that instead of setting up women’s police stations in the state, by appointing women police officers and anmaldars in every police station, the work of the police force has been made more women-oriented.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the Utkarsh Auditorium at Azad Maidan and the new building of Park Site Police Station.

He also inaugurated the women and child support cells in 87 police stations in Mumbai, the CCTV system installed in 216 police stations and Deputy Commissioner's offices, the X-handle of the police department, the unveiling of the Mission Karmayogi information booklet and the implementation of the mission, and the implementation of police training.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.