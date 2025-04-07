Sumanth Prabhas’s next film titled ‘Godari Gattupaina’

Chennai, April 7 (IANS) Actor Sumanth Prabhas’s upcoming film, a light-hearted fun-filled breezy entertainer, has now been titled ‘Godari Gattupaina’, its makers announced on Monday.

Sumanth Prabhas, who made an impression with the popular film ‘Mem Famous’, will be playing the lead in ‘Godari Gattupaina’, which incidentally will be the maiden production of Red Puppet Productions.

Subash Chandra, known for his work with MR Productions on several acclaimed short films, is making his directorial debut with this venture.

Nidhi Pradeep plays the lead actress in this film, which will have veteran actor Jagapathi Babu essaying a key role.

On Monday, the makers unveiled the film's title as ’Godari Gattupaina’, a name that has already gained popularity, thanks to the hit song from ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunnam’.

The director of the film said, "One will be able to experience the same kind of peace that one enjoys when one sits and spends time with friends on the serene banks of the river Godavari on a breezy evening when they watch our film.

“’Godari Gattupaina’ will be a film that will help you relax. It will be full of fun with beautiful emotions.

“Set in the backdrop of Velpuru, Relangi, and Bhimavaram of the Godavari districts, our pure and heartfelt film has been titled ‘Godari Gattupaina’. The picturesque landscapes of the West Godavari region will play a significant role in enhancing the film's visual appeal,” he added.

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Rajeev Kanakala, Laila, Devi Prasad, Harshavardhan, Sudarshan, Rajkumar Kasireddy, Viva Raghav, and Rohit Krishna Varma, all of whom play pivotal roles in the film.

On the technical front, the film brings together a talented team. Sai Santosh will be the cinematographer of the film, which will have music by Naga Vamshi Krishna. Anil Kumar P is the editor and Nagarjuna Thallapalli is the sound designer.

The shoot for Godari Gattupaina is currently underway. Sources say the film is shaping up well.

