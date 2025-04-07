Gurugram Police busts Rs 8.26 crore cyber crime fraud committed by six criminals

Gurugram, April 7 (IANS) The cyber crimes teams of the Gurugram Police have arrested six cyber criminals who defrauded people across India in 1,923 complaints worth Rs 8.26 crore, police said on Monday.

The arrested were identified as Tej Parkash, Tohfiq, Deepak, Vikas, Vikaram and Rajesh Sharma.

An official said that the accused were arrested by a team of the Cyber Crime Police Station of the Gurugram Police in different cases.

Police said that after reviewing the data of the five mobile phones and four SIM cards recovered from the accused by the police from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center (I4C), it was found that the accused were involved in fraud of about Rs 8.26 crore and around 1,923 complaints were registered against them across India.

The police added that 78 cases were registered across India. Out of these, seven cases were registered against them in Haryana, including four in Gurugram.

“The accused used to dupe people via Instagram, digital arrest and online work from home. The police also recovered SIM cards and mobile phones used in the crime,” Priyanshu Diwan, ACP, (cyber crime) said.

He said that further action is being taken regularly on the information obtained/collected by examining the devices recovered from the arrested cyber crooks by the Police.

Diwan said the Gurugram Police cyber crime teams are constantly taking necessary action against cyber criminals.

He said that the Gurugram Police is closely working with other agencies and organisations to counter these frauds.

“We appealed to the public to steer clear of such dubious callers and advised caution in sharing personal details with strangers stalking them online. The cyber fraudsters commit fraud by luring people with good profits, investing in the stock market, share market, in the name of buying/selling cheap goods online, sextorting through video calls on WhatsApp, morphing, sending links through various means, telegram, posing as a customs officer/police officer in the name of implicating false case, in the name of issuing a No-Objection Certificate, digitally arresting people by showing the fear of implicating them in a criminal case, etc,” he said.

