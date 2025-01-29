Paradise OTT release: Where and how to watch?

The wait is finally over! The much-anticipated American drama television series "Paradise" is expected to premiere on Hulu on January 26th, with the first episode now streaming, two days before the show's three-episode premiere on Tuesday, January 28. Created by the highly talented Dan Fogelman, this gripping series promises to take viewers on an exciting ride with mystery, suspense, and intrigue.

"Paradise" is shot in a well-to-do idyllic community that nurtures some of the world's most influential. However, just beneath its serene surface lurks secrets and lies waiting to be unearthed. When such a murder sets in, things are shaken like never before, prompting a high-profile investigation.

The series casts a remarkable set of actors, starting with Sterling K. Brown, who plays the role of Xavier Collins. The ensemble features Julianne Nicholson alongside James Marsden, who portrays the character of President Cal Bradford; Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Aliyah Mastin, and Percy Daggs IV.

If you're looking forward to jumping into the world of "Paradise," this is what you can expect. Now, the first episode is on Hulu, and all the remaining episodes of the premier will drop next Tuesday, 28th January 2025. Following the series premiere, every other episode shall run weekly until it reaches the March 4th, 2025 finale.

Mark it on your calendars and get ready to be taken into the action-packed world of "Paradise." With a good cast of players, an interesting storyline, and a awesome location, this show will keep you on the edge of your seat. So, what are you waiting for? Head straight into Hulu and start streaming "Paradise" today!

Also read: Sankranthiki Vasthunam OTT Release Postponed: Here's Why