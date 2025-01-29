Logo and Mascot for 23rd National Para Athletics Championship unveiled in Chennai
Chennai, Jan 29 (IANS) The official logo and mascot for the 23rd National Para Athletics Championship 2025 were unveiled here on Wednesday, setting the stage for India’s premier para-athletics event. Scheduled to take place from February 17 to 20, the championship will bring together over 1,700 para-athletes from across the country, celebrating resilience, determination, and sporting excellence.
The unveiling ceremony was attended by distinguished dignitaries, including Atulya Misra, Additional Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu; Meghanath Reddy, Member Secretary, SDAT & Organizing Chairman; Jayawant Gundu, Secretary of the Paralympic Committee of India; Arjuna Awardee and Indian para-badminton player Thulasimathi Murugesan, and Kirubakara Raja, Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Paralympic Sports Association.
In a proud moment, all the dignitaries held up the championship’s logo and mascot, reaffirming Tamil Nadu’s steadfast commitment to the empowerment of para-athletes.
The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) has played a pivotal role in making this championship a reality, offering its full support in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Para Sports Association. As part of its continued commitment to advancing sports, SDAT is also organizing and sponsoring the SDAT-Asia Triathlon Cup, further positioning Tamil Nadu as a global sporting hub.
With just weeks to go until the championship, anticipation is at an all-time high. The press conference marked a significant milestone in the build-up to the event, which promises to be a historic celebration of inclusivity, accessibility, and elite sporting talent. Tamil Nadu is ready to host a landmark edition of the National Para Athletics Championship, where extraordinary athletes will inspire the nation with their perseverance and triumph.
