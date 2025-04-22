AP Summer Holidays 2025: April 24 to June 11, 2025; Schools Restart on June 12

Summer holidays for students in Andhra Pradesh will begin on April 24, 2025. The academic year is coming to an end, and the break will last for about seven weeks, concluding on June 11, 2025. Schools will reopen for the new academic year on June 12, 2025.

The last working day for schools in the state will be April 23, 2025, after which students will enjoy their well-deserved vacation. Teachers working on deputation have been instructed by the education department to report to their respective schools tomorrow. The department also clarified that private schools are not permitted to conduct classes during the holiday period.

In Telangana, summer holidays will also start on April 24, 2025, aligning with the schedule in Andhra Pradesh. This long summer break offers students the opportunity to relax, recharge, and spend quality time with family before the new academic year begins in June.

As the holiday season begins, students and parents are encouraged to make the most of this time for rest, family activities, and preparation for the upcoming school year.