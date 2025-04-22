US Vice President JD Vance, family visit Rajasthan's Amer Fort, explore Jaipur’s heritage

Jaipur, April 22 (IANS) US Vice President James David Vance, accompanied by his wife Usha Vance and their three children, is currently on a visit to Jaipur.

After arriving in New Delhi on Monday, where he held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visited the Akshardham Temple, JD Vance and his family travelled to Jaipur, reaching the city late at night. He is staying at the historic Rambagh Palace with his family, and on Tuesday morning, he reached the historic Amer Fort.

Vance toured the Amer Fort with his family. For security reasons, the Fort has been evacuated in advance, and tourists' entry has been closed. The US Vice President travelled to the Fort in an open jeep from Hathi Stand, viewing the outer architecture, Mavtha Sarovar, and Kesar Kyari Bagh along the way.

The tour continued to Jaleb Chowk, where two elephants, 'Pushpa' and 'Chanda', ceremonially welcomed the Vance family. The two elephants have been adorned with traditional Rajasthani jewellery and attire as part of the grand welcome for the US Vice President JD Vance and family. Pushpa offered her blessings to Vance, while Chanda honoured him by placing a garland of flowers around his neck.

According to Mahout Ballu Khan, both elephants have been dressed in ornaments that are over 350 years old, including traditional pieces such as 'kantha (necklace)' and 'payal (anklets)'.

Rajasthani folk artists performed in honour of the Vice President's arrival. Following the welcome ceremony, a guide escorted Vance and his family on a tour of the Fort.

Afterwards, the Vice President is scheduled to visit the Panna Meena Kund and the Anokhi Museum. After concluding the Amer tour, the Vance family will return to Rambagh Palace for a brief rest, following which JD Vance will head to the Rajasthan International Center (RIC) at 2.45 p.m., where he will address the US Business Summit.

The summit will focus on trade and bilateral cooperation between India and the United States. Later in the day, Vance will meet Governor Haribhau Bagde, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, and Industry Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore at Rambagh Palace. Key topics of discussion include ongoing Indo-US collaborative programmes and economic partnerships.

Before lunch, Vance will be briefed on Jaipur’s iconic landmarks, including Jal Mahal, Hawa Mahal, and the city's signature pink architecture. A traditional Rajasthani lunch will be served to the Vice President and his family.

Security has been significantly increased, especially around Amer Fort, with US security agencies, local police, and intelligence teams on high alert to ensure the safety of the US Vice President and his family.

As per officials, on April 23, he will leave for Agra from Jaipur Airport at 9 a.m. and will stay in the Taj Mahal complex for three hours, and return to Jaipur after 2 p.m. Here, he is scheduled to visit the City Palace where he will be accorded a warm welcome by Deputy CM Diya Kumari.

The US President will fly back to the US in the morning of April 24, said the officials.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.