Rakesh Roshan celebrates 54 years of togetherness with wife Pinkie

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan marked a heartwarming milestone as he celebrated 54 years of togetherness with his wife, Pinkie Roshan.

The couple, admired for their enduring bond and unwavering support for each other through the highs and lows of life, continues to inspire fans with their timeless love story. On April 22, Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan celebrated 54 years of marriage, marking over five decades of love, partnership, and shared memories.

To commemorate this special milestone, the filmmaker took to his Instagram handle to share a heartfelt message, expressing gratitude for their enduring bond and the cherished memories they’ve created together. Sharing their photo, Rakesh wrote, “Together is a beautiful place to be. Happy 54th anniversary,” followed by a red heart emoji. In the picture, they can be seen sitting together and striking a pose for the camera. Notably, In the comments section, friends from the industry showered the couple with heartfelt wishes. Actor Ronit Bose Roy commented, “Happy Anniversary.”

For the unversed, Rakesh and Pinkie, who tied the knot in an arranged marriage in 1971, were later blessed with two children: Hrithik Roshan and Sunaina Roshan. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Sunaina, in 1972. Two years later, in 1974, they became parents to their son, Hrithik.

Today, Hrithik is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. He has two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan Roshan, from his previous marriage to Sussanne Khan. Currently, the 'War' actor is in a relationship with Saba Azad.

In an old interview, Rakesh Roshan had opened up about how his wife, Pinkie, stood by him during a financial crisis.

The veteran filmmaker shared that his wife, Pinkie came from a wealthy family and had grown up in a bungalow, while he had taken her to a modest two-room apartment where he lived with his parents and brother. Despite the challenges they faced, she understood his frustrations, endured the difficult times with great patience, and was never demanding.

