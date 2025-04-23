World Book and Copyright Day 2025: Theme, Slogans, Quotes, and Messages

World Book and Copyright Day is a yearly international event observed on April 23 to commemorate reading, publishing, and copyright. This day is steeped in history, of great importance, and of a strong theme that identifies the power of literature in building our world.

History of World Book and Copyright Day

World Book and Copyright Day was officially created by UNESCO in 1995 at its General Conference in Paris. The date for this event was set as April 23, as it is the death anniversary of several legendary writers such as William Shakespeare, Miguel de Cervantes, and Inca Garcilaso de la Vega. April 23 has been observed since then as a day honoring literature, creativity, and intellectual property.

Importance of World Book and Copyright Day

World Book and Copyright Day is of great importance worldwide as it overcomes cultural and generational divides through the might of books. This day fosters a passion for reading among young minds, creating a habit that ignites imagination, compassion, and wisdom. By recognizing books as an important source of inspiration and insight, this day reminds us of the significance of literacy, imagination, and intellectual property.

Theme 2025: "The Role of Literature in Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)"

World Book and Copyright Day 2025 theme showcases the significant contribution literature can make towards the implementation of the SDGs. The theme underlines the power of literature to instill action and consciousness on vital global concerns like poverty, hunger, inequality, and others. Through an analysis of the link between literature and sustainable development, we can help create a more just and sustainable world.

Slogans

"Read to Lead"

"Books are Keys to Knowledge"

"Empower Yourself through Reading"

"Literature for a Better World"

"Celebrate the Joy of Reading"

Quotes

"Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world" - Malala Yousafzai.

"Good friends, good books, and a sleepy conscience: this is the ideal life." - Mark Twain

"There is no friend as loyal as a book." - Ernest Hemingway

"A book is the best weapon against intolerance and ignorance." - Lyndon B. Johnson

"Books are the compasses and telescopes and sextants and charts which other men have prepared to help us navigate the dangerous seas of human life." - Jesse Lee Bennett

"Reading is to the mind what exercise is to the body." - Joseph Addison

"So many books, so little time." ― Frank Zappa

"A great book should leave you with many experiences, and slightly exhausted at the end. You live several lives while reading." - William Styron.

"Books have a special place in our lives. They open doors to new worlds, ignite our imagination, and broaden our perspectives." - Unknown.

"The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you'll go." - Dr. Seuss

"Reading gives us someplace to go when we have to stay where we are." - Mason Cooley.

Messages

"Happy World Book and Copyright Day! May this day inspire you to pick up a new book and explore new worlds."

"Celebrating the magic of reading and the power of books. Happy World Book and Copyright Day!"

"Books can transform the world. Let's enjoy the magic of reading on World Book and Copyright Day."

"Reading is not a destination but a journey. Happy World Book and Copyright Day!"

"Let's encourage literacy and love for reading. Happy World Book and Copyright Day!"

"Books are the keys to unlocking knowledge and imagination. Happy World Book and Copyright Day!"

"The world needs more readers and writers. Happy World Book and Copyright Day!"

"Escape into a good book and find new worlds. Happy World Book and Copyright Day!"

"Reading is a present that keeps on giving. Happy World Book and Copyright Day!"

"Let's honor the authors, publishers, and readers who bring literature to life. Happy World Book and Copyright Day!"

"Books can inspire, educate, and entertain. Happy World Book and Copyright Day!"

"Reading is a lifelong adventure. Happy World Book and Copyright Day!"

By celebrating World Book and Copyright Day, we can encourage a culture of reading, help authors and publishers, and inspire a love of literature in everyone.

