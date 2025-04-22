UPSC CSE Results 2024: Toppers List Out, Telugu Student Secures 11th Rank

Shaki Dubey and Harshita Goyal have secured ranks one and two, respectively in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Exam. Results for the exam, which is considered as most competitive, were released on April 22. Candidates who secured ranks 2 to 8 are: Dongre Archit Parag, Shah Margi Chirag, Aakash Garg, Komal Punia, Aayushi Bansal, Raj Krishna Jha, Aditya Vikram Agarwal and Mayank Tripathi.

Telugu student Sai Sravani secured 11th rank.

The exam serves as the gateway to prestigious positions such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Revenue Service, Indian Trade Service, and other Group A and B central services.

As many as 1,009 students have been recommended for IAS, IFS, IPS, and Central Services: Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’, distributed across different categories.

The candidature of 241 recommended candidates has been kept provisional.