Meet Telangana Inter 2025 Toppers — Puligilla Jahnavi, Sade Sujjan Carnoy
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has officially declared the TS Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year Results 2025 today at 12 PM. Students from across the state can now check their results and see how they fared in the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams.
Top Scorers Emerge
In the 2nd Year Intermediate results, Puligilla Jahnavi emerged as the state topper with an impressive 995 marks, followed by Sade Sujjan Carnoy, who secured 990 marks. The toppers list showcases academic excellence across streams and sets a high bar for future aspirants.
Overall Performance Snapshot – TS Inter Results 2025
1st Year
Total Appeared: 4,88,430
Total Passed: 3,22,191
Pass Percentage: 65.96%
2nd Year
Total Appeared: 5,08,582
Total Passed: 3,33,908
Pass Percentage: 65.65%
Girls Outshine Boys in 1st Year Results
Girls
Appeared: 2,48,267
Passed: 1,83,294
Pass Percentage: 73.83%
Boys
Appeared: 2,40,163
Passed: 1,38,897
Pass Percentage: 57.83%
Grade-Wise Breakup (2nd Year)
Over 2 lakh students have secured Grade A, indicating a strong academic showing by a large number of candidates.
TS Inter 2nd Year Results 2025 – Grade-Wise Breakdown
Grade A (75% and above): 2,07,833 students
Grade B (60% – 74%): 77,596 students
Grade C (50% – 59%): 27,609 students
Grade D (35% – 49%): 9,153 students
TS Inter Supplementary Exams 2025 Schedule
For students who didn’t clear one or more subjects, the supplementary exams offer a second chance.
Theory Exams: Begin May 22, 2025
Practical Exams: Tentatively in June 2025, two sessions: 9 AM – 12 PM and 2 PM – 5 PM
Results: Expected by July 2025
Trouble Downloading the Memo?
If any student faces issues downloading the marks memo, they can contact TSBIE officials at 9240205555 for assistance.