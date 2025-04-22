Meet Telangana Inter 2025 Toppers — Puligilla Jahnavi, Sade Sujjan Carnoy

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has officially declared the TS Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year Results 2025 today at 12 PM. Students from across the state can now check their results and see how they fared in the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams.

Top Scorers Emerge

In the 2nd Year Intermediate results, Puligilla Jahnavi emerged as the state topper with an impressive 995 marks, followed by Sade Sujjan Carnoy, who secured 990 marks. The toppers list showcases academic excellence across streams and sets a high bar for future aspirants.

Overall Performance Snapshot – TS Inter Results 2025

1st Year

Total Appeared: 4,88,430

Total Passed: 3,22,191

Pass Percentage: 65.96%

2nd Year

Total Appeared: 5,08,582

Total Passed: 3,33,908

Pass Percentage: 65.65%

Girls Outshine Boys in 1st Year Results

Girls

Appeared: 2,48,267

Passed: 1,83,294

Pass Percentage: 73.83%

Boys

Appeared: 2,40,163

Passed: 1,38,897

Pass Percentage: 57.83%

Grade-Wise Breakup (2nd Year)

Over 2 lakh students have secured Grade A, indicating a strong academic showing by a large number of candidates.

TS Inter 2nd Year Results 2025 – Grade-Wise Breakdown

Grade A (75% and above): 2,07,833 students

Grade B (60% – 74%): 77,596 students

Grade C (50% – 59%): 27,609 students

Grade D (35% – 49%): 9,153 students

TS Inter Supplementary Exams 2025 Schedule

For students who didn’t clear one or more subjects, the supplementary exams offer a second chance.

Theory Exams: Begin May 22, 2025

Practical Exams: Tentatively in June 2025, two sessions: 9 AM – 12 PM and 2 PM – 5 PM

Results: Expected by July 2025

Trouble Downloading the Memo?

If any student faces issues downloading the marks memo, they can contact TSBIE officials at 9240205555 for assistance.