AP DEECET 2025 Notification Out: Apply Now at apdeecet.apcfss.in
The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, has officially released the notification for the Andhra Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test (AP DEECET) 2025. This entrance exam is conducted for admissions into the two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) course for the academic year 2025-26.
Course Details:
Course Name: Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed)
- Duration: 2 years
- Offered By: Government District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) and Private Elementary Teacher Training Institutions in Andhra Pradesh.
Eligibility Criteria:
- Educational Qualification: Candidates must have secured at least 50% marks in their Intermediate (10+2) examination.
- Age Limit: Candidates must have completed 17 years of age as of September 1, 2025.
Note: There is no upper age limit for admissions.
Application Process:
- Mode of Application: Online only.
- Application Fee: ₹750.
- Official Website: apdeecet.apcfss.in
Important Dates:
- Release of Notification: April 21, 2025
- Application Start Date: April 23, 2025
- Application Closing Date: May 8, 2025
- Hall Ticket Release: May 20, 2025
- Examination Dates: June 2–3, 2025
Exam Pattern:
Part A (Common for all):
- English: 10 questions
- Telugu: 10 questions
- Mathematics: 10 questions
- General Science: 10 questions
- Social Studies: 10 questions
- Teaching Aptitude: 5 questions
- General Knowledge: 5 questions
Part B (Subject-specific): Candidates can choose one of the following subjects:
- Mathematics
- Physical Science
- Biological Science
- Social Studies
Counseling and Seat Allotment:
Detailed information regarding counseling procedures and seat allotment will be provided after the examination results are declared.
Note: Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates and further instructions.