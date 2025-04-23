Chhattisgarh bizman among those killed in J&K terror attack; CM, others express condolences

Raipur, April 23 (IANS) A businessman from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, Dinesh Mirania, lost his life in the heinous terrorist attack at Pahalgam on Tuesday. He succumbed to bullet injuries while undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Raipur Collector Gaurav Singh confirmed the heartbreaking news. Dinesh Mirania was on a leisure trip to Jammu and Kashmir with his wife and two children for a summer holiday. His Raipur residence now stands empty, as the family was in Jammu and Kashmir.

Relatives are gathering outside his home, and the district administration has deployed police at his residence to manage the situation. It is not clear from the local administration if his family is safe.

Several persons, predominantly tourists, were killed in the terrorist attack at Baisaran, a serene meadow in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, on Tuesday. The remote location, accessible only on foot or on ponies, had drawn a group of visitors earlier that day, turning their peaceful outing into a heartbreaking catastrophe.

Expressing his deep condolences, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai wrote on X, “It is with deep sorrow that we share the tragic news of Raipur businessman Dinesh Mirania's passing in the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. Authorities have been directed to extend every possible support to the grieving family. Such acts of terrorism are beyond condemnation and deserve the strongest denunciation.”

State Home Minister Vijay Sharma shared on social media that Dinesh Mirania was gravely injured in the attack. Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai promptly directed officials to extend all possible support to the Mirania family.

Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also expressed his sorrow on X, condemning the attack as cowardly and lamenting “the loss of over 30 lives, as reported by the media.” Baghel further mentioned that a member of the Mirania family was among those injured. He extended wishes for the swift recovery of the wounded and prayed for the departed souls. He emphasised the nation's unity against such acts of terror, expressing confidence that the country's soldiers would deliver a fitting response.

