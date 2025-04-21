Akshaya Tritiya 2025 Special: Why Buying Gold on Akshaya Tritiya Considered Auspicious?

Since ages, buying Gold on Akshaya Tritiya has become custom, tradition. The word “Akshaya” in Sanskrit means "never diminishing" or “eternal”. The Akshaya Tritiya day is believed to bring unending prosperity, success, and good luck.

Whatever is started or bought on this Akshaya Trititya day is believed to grow and multiply manifold. So, buying Gold on this day has become a tradition. Jewelry shops cash in on this craze of Akshaya Tritiya and even offer great offers to attract gold buyers.

Why Buy Gold on Akshaya Tritiya?

Gold is considered as appreciating asset. It is a rare costly metal, that only appreciates over the long period of time. Given this, buying gold has become a part of Akshaya Tritiya. Some stock market investors also accumulate good, prosperous stocks during Akshaya Tritiya.

Symbol of Eternal Wealth: Gold, being a symbol of wealth and prosperity, is seen as a pure and lasting asset. On a day when anything started is believed to multiply, buying gold is seen as inviting ever-growing wealth into one’s life.

No Muhurat Needed: Akshaya Tritiya is so auspicious that no specific muhurat (timing) is needed to perform rituals, weddings, or make big purchases—making it a favorite for investing in gold or starting new ventures.

Traditional Belief: In many Indian households, especially in South India, buying gold or silver jewelry, coins, or even gold ETFs is almost ritualistic on this day.

Customs & Celebrations

Charity (Daana): Donating food, clothes, or money on this day is considered especially meritorious.

Starting New Ventures: People often begin new businesses, sign deals, or launch projects on Akshaya Tritiya.

Weddings & Housewarming: The day is chosen for weddings or Griha Pravesh as it's one of the Sade Teen Muhurat (one of the 3.5 most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar).