AP Mega DSC 2025 Registration Fee: Who Can Apply for Free?

The Andhra Pradesh state government has released the Mega DSC 2025 notification, inviting applications for various teaching posts in schools across the state. Notably, candidates who had applied for DSC-2024 earlier can submit their applications for Mega DSC 2025 without paying any fee, provided they are applying for the same post. The notification was released on April 20, and online applications started at 10 am on the same day.

Application Process

The application procedure has been split into two parts - A and B. The candidates need to register their options for the concerned posts as per the management, such as government, municipal, panchayat raj, ideal schools, APRJC, and welfare departments. The candidates should also upload eligibility certificates prior to the deadline for the application.

Eligibility Certificates

The candidates need to upload all class 10 to B.Ed certificates in Part B of the application. The hall ticket will not be dispatched if a candidate does not upload the certificates. This policy has been introduced in order to minimize legal cases and to make appointments in a speedy manner.

Application Fee

The application charge for every advertisement is Rs. 750. Candidates who have previously applied for DSC-2024 can apply this time without paying any fee, provided they are applying for the same position. They will have to pay the fee for the new position if they apply for a new position.

Age Limit

The age limit for Mega DSC 2025 candidates is 44 years as of July 1, 2025. SC, ST, BC, and EWS candidates have an age relaxation of 5 years, and the Divyang candidates have an age relaxation of 10 years.

Important Dates

Application start date: April 20, 2025

Application last date: May 15, 2025

Mock test date: May 20, 2025

Hall ticket download date: May 30, 2025

Selection Process

The postings will be distributed based on the merit list, and postings will be allocated based on the preference provided by the candidates. Candidates should ensure their application carefully before submission, as corrections will not be permitted after submission.

By adhering to these instructions, candidates can have a hassle-free application procedure for Mega DSC 2025.

