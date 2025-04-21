TSBIE Inter Results 2025 tomorrow, April 22 at tgbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Class 12th results in 2025 are going to be announced on April 22 at 12 pm by Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE). Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka will formally declare the result of this year from the Board's office building in Hyderabad.

Main Points for TS Inter Class 12th Results 2025

Date and Time for the Result: April 22, 12 pm

Website to Check: tgbie.cgg.gov.in , results.cgg.gov.in

, Hall Ticket Number: Is needed to see and download marks memo

Provisional Scorecard: Candidates will have access to a provisional scorecard on the online web portal, while the actual mark sheet will be given out to them through their respective school

TS Inter Exam Details

Exam Dates: 6 to 25 Mar, 2025 (second year exams)

Exam Timing: From 9 am to 12 noon

Number of Students: Around 10 lakh students showed up to sit for the exam

How to Check TS Inter Results 2025

Visit the Official Website: Open tgbie.cgg.gov.in, the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education.

Click on the Relevant Link: Search for the link stating "TS Inter 1st Year Results 2025" or "TS Inter 2nd Year Results 2025" on the home page and click on it.

Enter Your Login Credentials: Enter your hall ticket number and other details as needed to log in.

Submit and View Your Result: Upon filling in your credentials, submit the information and your TS Inter Result 2025 will display on the screen.

Download and Print Your Scorecard: Download your scorecard and print out a copy to refer to in the future.

Key Information to Check on Your Marks Memo

Upon downloading your result, be sure to ensure the following:

Candidate's Name: Confirm your name is properly spelled and corresponds with the identity documents.

Roll Number: Ensure that your roll number is correct.

Subject-wise Marks: Verify your marks in every subject.

Qualifying Status: Check if you passed or failed.

If students follow these steps, they can easily view their TS Inter results in 2025 and keep themselves updated about their grades.

